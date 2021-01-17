Athlete or addict: Which side of Luvo will win the fight?

A few years ago, I witnessed perhaps the most spectacular single athletic performance I've ever seen, but it was achieved by an enigma, and it didn't even count. After two no jumps at the national championships, and facing elimination, Luvo Manyonga was expected to make a composed, comfortable attempt and stay well behind the line on take-off, in order to ensure he stayed in the competition. Instead, Manyonga launched himself into the air with all the restraint of a ravenous beast. From the press box, which is tucked away at the back of the stands, it can be quite difficult...

A few years ago, I witnessed perhaps the most spectacular single athletic performance I’ve ever seen, but it was achieved by an enigma, and it didn’t even count.

After two no jumps at the national championships, and facing elimination, Luvo Manyonga was expected to make a composed, comfortable attempt and stay well behind the line on take-off, in order to ensure he stayed in the competition.

Instead, Manyonga launched himself into the air with all the restraint of a ravenous beast.

From the press box, which is tucked away at the back of the stands, it can be quite difficult to see exactly what’s happening on the field during a competition, but that day I swear my eyes did not deceive me. Manyonga’s toes touched the far edge of the pit.

It was the biggest long jump effort I’ve seen.

Unfortunately, he overstepped and was scratched from the event.

It was bizarre to watch. Manyonga was in the form of his life, and rather than taking a safe jump to ensure he secured three more attempts, he just threw in the towel.

It was only afterwards that I heard a rumour he had overstepped on purpose, as he had to compete at the national championships in order to qualify for various international championships, but he did not want a result as he did not want to be tested by anti-doping officials.

It remains just a rumour, but based on what we know about him, it’s easy to believe.

Manyonga is one of the most talented athletes South Africa has produced, but he has struggled throughout his career, fighting an internal battle with himself as he juggles his tremendous athletic ability with a recreational drug addiction.

After serving a ban earlier in his career, when he returned a positive test for methamphetamine, the former world champion now faces another suspension after missing some out-of-competition tests.

But Manyonga is no cheat. He’s a man facing a personal battle, and at this point, it is sad to see that the athlete in him is losing the fight.

He still has the potential, no doubt, to break the world record, and I hope he can overcome his struggles and find a way to claw himself back to the top.

If not, his bubbly personality and magnificent performances will be sorely missed on the local and international circuits.

And we’ll never know how good he really could have been.

