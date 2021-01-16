Rudolph Jacobs
16 Jan 2021
Currie Cup semi-finals: Who’s going to pull off the shock win away from home?

There have been plenty of surprises over the years and playing in familiar surroundings is no guarantee of a passage into the final.

The Transvaal Currie Cup winning team from 1994 included from left, the late Gerbrand Grobler, captain Francois Pienaar and Uli Schmidt. The team beat the Free State 56-33 in the final, played at the old Springbok Park cricket ground, in Bloemfontein. Who will advance from the semi-finals next weekend to get the chance to play for glory in the final? Picture: Wessel Oosthuizen/ Gallo Images
The venue for this year’s Currie Cup final seems to be set in stone – or is it? In just about everyone’s books the Bulls are the front-runners to host this year’s final on 30 January, but no less than three of the four semi-finalists are in with a real chance to host the showpiece game. The only team who will play away regardless of whether they win are the Lions. Even if they shock the Bulls in the playoffs they will have to travel for the final because they finished fourth and were the final finisher after the regular...

