Haouas robbery trial delayed after prop called up by France

AFP

The burglary trial of France prop Mohamed Haouas, scheduled for 29 January in Montpellier, has been postponed so the player can attend a national team training camp, his lawyer told AFP on Thursday.

“I received confirmation this morning, both by email and by the president of the court who accepts the postponement of the case,” said Marc Gallix, a lawyer for the Montpellier player.

With Haouas one of the 37 players called up to France’s Six Nations training camp that starts in Nice on January 24, his lawyer will instead attend a hearing to set a new date for the trial.

The charges date back to 2014 and concern robberies of tobacconists, Gallix said.

Les Bleus are set to open the tournament by travelling to Italy on February 6, but the tournament has been thrown into doubt by French government concerns over the spread of Covid-19.

In last season’s competition, Haouas, who is 26, was banned for three weeks for punching Scotland’s Jamie Ritchie.

Haouas missed the opening Top 14 game of this season and lost his financial bonus after he arrived late to training and had an altercation with a Montpellier club sponsor.

