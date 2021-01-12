Editorial
1 minute read
12 Jan 2021
4:40 am
Sport
Cricket | Opinion | Premium | Sport | World Cricket

Shot in the arm for Test cricket

Editorial

The game needs more tightly contested matches to survive.

Ravi Ashwin celebrates one of his four wickets with teammates in the first Test between India and Australia. Picture: Getty Images
Test cricket showed off all its grit and splendour on Monday on the fifth day of the third Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground. India, starting the last day at 98/2 and still needing a further 309 runs for victory, held out for an unlikely draw after a gutsy, unbeaten sixth-wicket partnership of 62 from a painstaking 256 balls between Hanuma Vihari and Ravi Ashwin. Vihari, batting with a hamstring injury, made 23 runs off 161 balls and Ashwin, struggling with a rib injury, made 39. India finished the day on 334/5. Not many gave them much hope of forcing...

RELATED ARTICLES

WORLD SPORT

'It's a good feeling,' says SA-born Conway after debut ton
1 hour ago
1 hour ago
PREMIUM!

HEALTH

Pfizer vaccine second dose will now be administered after 6 weeks
2 hours ago
2 hours ago
PREMIUM!

COVID-19

Life insurance claims show Covid death toll may be underreported
5 hours ago
5 hours ago

SPORT

Bok focus: Fullback and lock the two areas of concern?
7 hours ago
7 hours ago