Though we all live in the same world, life is all about perspective, and what might be truly important to one person could mean little to another.

Going through some old boxes this week, I found a medal which sparked a memory I had nearly forgotten.

I was nine years old, hanging around at the prize giving of a half-marathon race which my mom had run, when I saw something that shocked my young eyes.

After collecting his gold medal, the winner of the race strolled over to a dustbin nearby and nonchalantly chucked the medal away.

Instinctively, I bolted straight for the bin and grabbed the medal before catching up to him.

“Why did you throw this away?” I asked incredulously, handing it to him.

He crouched down to eye level and said something alone the lines of: “I didn’t run for the medal. I came here to win.”

He then scribbled something on the thin red ribbon attached to the medal and gave it to me.

It was only years later, when I looked at the medal again, that I recognised the signature on the ribbon.

Though I tend not to hang on to the few medals I’ve earned myself at road races over the years, Ezael Thlobo’s medal remains one of my most prized possessions.

Conversely, some years ago, I interviewed a neighbour of mine for an article in the Benoni City Times, and it was a mind-blowing experience.

Frik du Preez, who was a fellow member of Boksburg Athletic Club at the time, doesn’t just keep his medals. When you walk into his home, it’s hard to look at much else.

Frik is an ultra-distance legend who clocks up more mileage at races than many do in training, and his presence at road running events is nearly as ubiquitous as water sachets and red paper cups.

His medals and badges are hanging everywhere in his house. Nearly every vertical surface is covered, like custom-made wallpaper, and there’s something really special about the pride he displays.

Some people frame their memories, yet others have goals which don’t even include any actual rewards.

Thlobo, who represented South Africa over the 21km and 42km distances at international level, ran for the glory (and no doubt some prize money), while Du Preez, a weekend warrior, runs for the memories.

And my favourite medal isn’t even mine.

It’s funny how one person’s trash can be another person’s treasure.

