It’s official: Percy Tau to play for Brighton in English Premiership

“We’re pleased to be able to welcome Percy to the club and begin working with him. I know he’s a player whose progress many of our fans have followed in recent seasons,” head coach Graham Potter told the club’s website.

This is how the English Premier League side Brighton and Hove Albion announced the return of South African forward Percy Tau to the club.

Potter revealed in December that the club was exploring the possibility of bringing the Bafana Bafana man back to the club in the January transfer window.

Tau has spent the last two and half seasons on loan in Belgium splitting his time between Royal Union Saints-Gilloise, Club Brugge and Anderlecht. Having made a noticeable impact for all three teams he has been recalled to mother club Brighton.

Brighton signed the South African international from Mamelodi Sundowns but he couldn’t feature for the side as he couldn’t get a work permit in England.

Having gained experience playing in Europe the forward will now turn out for Brighton.

“We have closely monitored his performances in Belgium in the last three years,” the club said.

“Percy’s been playing at a really good level, particularly with Bruges and Anderlecht where he has been involved in the Champions League, and his next step is to show he is ready to make the transition into the Premier League.

“He brings some different attributes and qualities to the group and he wants to take the next step in his career. We’re looking forward to working with him.”