Former Athletics South Africa president dies aged 68

Citizen reporter and Sports staff

Former president of Athletics South Africa (ASA) and Comrades Marathon honorary member Leonard Chuene has died, the association confirmed on Saturday afternoon.

Chuene was 68 years old.

Between 1987 and 2000, the Green Number runner completed 12 Comrades marathons. His best time for completing the athletic feat was 07:19:25, achieved in the 1991 Comrades down run when he was 38.

During his Comrades era, he earned 11 bronze medals, and one silver.

Chuene was also a long-standing chairperson and runner for the Diepkloof Athletic Club, and later became a member of Central Gauteng Blind Sports.

He is credited with founding the Soweto Marathon, and was honoured with a Comrades Marathon Association (CMA) Honorary Life Membership at the Comrades Awards Gala in 2002.

Chuene, however, was sidelined from SA sport for some time.

In February 2011 he was banned for seven years by the SA Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) after playing a lead role in ASA’s poor treatment of middle-distance runner Caster Semenya.

He was also found guilty of maladministration after an independent inquiry into the organisation.

In July 2011, he was replaced by James Evans. Aleck Skhosana is the current ASA president.

CMA chairperson Cheryl Winn, extender her condolences on behalf of the CMA board to Chuene’s loved ones and running community members.

“His passion for the Comrades Marathon and running in general will be remembered by many, as well as his contribution to athletics during his lengthy tenure at our athletics federation, ASA.

“Our thoughts are with his loved ones at this sad time,” Winn said.

At the time of publishing, no statement had been made available by ASA.

Updates to follow as more information is made available.

Compiled by Nica Richards and Wesley Botton. Background reporting by News24 Wire.

