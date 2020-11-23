‘The loss to SA football is immeasurable’ – Tributes pour in for Anele Ngcongca

The South African football community and beyond was plunged into mourning on Monday morning, with the news that former Bafana Bafana right back Anele Ngcongca had passed away in a car accident.

Ngcongca, 33, was reported dead at the scene of an accident on the N2 in KwaZulu-Natal near Mtunzini. He had recently signed for DStv Premiership outfit AmaZulu, bringing to an end a four-season spell at Mamelodi Sundowns, with whom he won three league titles in a row between 2017 and 2020.

The former Bafana full back had over 50 caps for his country, and returned to South Africa on the back of an excellent club career in Europe, mainly for Belgian top flight side KRC Genk. Ngcongca made such an impact at Genk that he was named in their Team of the Century alongside the likes of Manchester City superstar Kevin De Bruyne.

Genk were one of the first to pay tribute to Ngcongca.

We vernemen het tragische nieuws van Genkie Anele Ngcongca. Hij overleed in een auto-ongeluk. In totaal speelde Anele maar liefst 279 wedstrijden voor KRC Genk. Onze gedachten zijn bij familie en vrienden van onze Zuid-Afrikaanse ex-speler. ???? RIP Anele ????#krcgenk #mijnploeg pic.twitter.com/zLAPidYicn — KRC Genk (@KRCGenkofficial) November 23, 2020

“We hear the tragic news about … Anele Ngcongca. He died in a car accident. In total, Anele played no fewer than 279 games for KRC Genk. Our thoughts are with family and friends of our South African ex-player,” said the Belgian side on Twitter.

SABC presenter Thomas Mlambo also paid tribute to the Gugulethu-born defender.

Anele Ngcongca has passed away in car accident. #RIPAnele

3 times a Premiership Winner in SA

Belgium League Winner

CAF Super Cup Winner

Over 50 caps for Bafana Bafana The loss to South African Football is immeasurable To his family, friends @Masandawana

My deepest Condolences pic.twitter.com/Yo6JZKUqAw — Thomas Mlambo (@thomasmlambo) November 23, 2020

We’re saddened by the passing of former Sundowns defender Anele Ngcongca. Our condolences are with his friends and family. RIP Anele. pic.twitter.com/NISgbhJZlV — Cape Town City FC (@CapeTownCityFC) November 23, 2020

We would like to extend our condolences on the passing of former Bafana Bafana and Mamelodi Sundowns defender Anele Ngcongca. The soccer star was involved in a car accident. Ugqatso ulifezile! #RIPAneleNgcongca [Pic:@Masandawana] pic.twitter.com/JhoaTtmEvW — South African Government (@GovernmentZA) November 23, 2020

