Clinical Pirates put Chiefs to the sword to book spot in MTN8 final

An incisive Orlando Pirates put their biggest Soweto rivals Kaizer Chiefs to the sword as they beat them 2-0 (and 5-0 on aggregate) to book a date with Bloemfontein Celtic in the finals of the MTN8.

The Buccaneers were boosted by the return of their coach, Josef Zinnbauer who had left suddenly for Germany, with his son critically ill in hospital after their win in the first leg of the Wafa-Wafa where they beat Chiefs 3-0 just over a week ago. Zinnbauer was set to return to Germany immediately after the game, with an international break coming up next week.

The game started at a slow pace and nothing notable – except perhaps for a few fouls – happened in at least the first 20 minutes.

Chiefs had to make an early substitution in the 28th minute with Reeve Frosler limping off after twisting his ankle and Siphelele Ntshangase taking his place. Njabulo Blom dropped back into the right back position.

Pirates began to find their rhythm and some space in the Amakhosi defence but could not make anything of the few chances they created.

For a team chasing a 3-0 lead, Amakhosi were busy but unproductive in the first half, ending it without even a single attempt at goal.

The Buccaneers looked more determined to score in the second half, and they were eventually rewarded when Deon Hotto made a run on the left, and unleashed a powerful strike which Daniel Akpeyi initially looked to have saved, but spilled the ball which fell kindly for Fortune Makaringe who easily pushed it into an empty net.

Amakhosi then tried to make the scoreline respectable as they went on attack to try and get an equaliser and avoid losing a second derby game in a row, but their efforts were easily dealt with by the Buccaneers defence.

And to worsen Amakhosi’s situation, Pirates went on a counter with Hotto cleverly finding Linda Mntambo with a fine pass and the latter beat an advancing Akpeyi to make it 2-0 and 5-0 on aggregate.

Mntambo came close to securing a brace as Pirates again caught Chiefs on a counter but his looped effort sailed just wide with Akpeyi having no chance whatsoever of getting to ball.

Erick Mathoho was sent off just at the end after receiving his second booking and this adds to Gavin Hunt’s problems at Amakhosi where he has to work with a thin squad. Mathoho will now serve a two match suspension.

