WATCH: Blue Bulls fly-half Morne Steyn teaches Phakaaathi how to kick a rugby ball!

Phakaaathi TV took up a fantastic opportunity this week when we met up with Blue Bulls and former Springbok fly-half Morne Steyn and he taught us what it takes to be the best kicker in rugby.

I’ve always wondered how rugby players manage to have this incredible technique when it comes to kicking the ball. So, I decided to take up a challenge against Blue Bulls fly half and one of the most decorated kickers in South African rugby Morne Steyn.

I mean, who to better learn from and challenge yourself against than the guy who holds the world record for most points scored by a player who has also scored all their team’s points in a single international match. Steyn also scored more points than anyone else at the 2011 Rugby World Cup.

The man is undoubtedly a legend in South African rugby. And having to teach a soccer player to kick a ball was nothing to him.

I have to admit, it was a bit difficult at first, but as soon as I got the hang of it I became a master-kicker.

Here is a little chat I had with him below talking about the difference between kicking a soccer ball and rugby ball.

Steyn is back in South Africa with the Blue Bulls after a long spell at Stade Francais in France.

