Be aware of social media and how it can lead to an unhealthy state of mind

Children are easily influenced and they can fall into the trap of believing everything they see which can lead to things like anorexia, depression and body dysmorphic disorder.

Sean van Staden
10 Oct 2020
10:44:32 AM
Social media messages may be harmful to teens and children. Picture: iStock

Your life or your children’s lives might be headed down a scary path thanks to social media and their various platforms. If you ever started feeling conscious of your body, self-worth or feeling like everyone else in the world is perfect and you are not, then you might want to cut back on time spent online, or better yet, delete it. Most platforms are designed to showcase the best version of yourself and you would never dream of posting your cellulite for the world to see or that pimple that looks like a lobster in broad daylight. Instead, you will...

