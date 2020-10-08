Date for 2021 Comrades announced

The Comrades Marathon Association (CMA) has confirmed the race date for Comrades 2021.

Following the outcome of discussions held on 28 September between CMA with Athletics South Africa and KwaZulu-Natal Athletics, it was confirmed that the 2021 Comrades Marathon has been scheduled for 13 June, reports Lowvelder.

The date will once again take place from the second Sunday in June, the same day it has been staged for the past several years.

The CMA board has also confirmed that next year’s 95th Comrades Marathon will be a down run, starting at the Pietermaritzburg City Hall and finishing at Durban’s Moses Mabhida Stadium – Covid-19 and government restrictions permitting.

CMA chairperson Cheryl Winn said that, with the inaugural Comrades Marathon staged on 24 May 1921, next year’s event promises to be an extremely special edition of the race, with the hosting of the Comrades Marathon Centenary Celebrations hopefully starting on 23 May 2021.

“We look forward to issuing more details on #Comrades2021 at our official media launch, especially information on the entry cap, entry fees and qualifying criteria, as well as protocols to be put into place to protect the health and safety of everyone involved with the race.

“CMA had some wonderful plans for the 2020 ‘Race That Never Was’, but we are pleased to announce that many of those ideas will be carried over to our centenary celebrations and make the 95th running of the Comrades Marathon a spectacular affair.”

