The search to fill key Springbok places starts in Pretoria today

So, who wants to play for the Springboks?

The search by SA Rugby for three replacements to fill in for injured World Cup stars has started in all earnest.

With local rugby set for an exciting return to action today, National Director of Rugby Rassie Erasmus and Bok coach Jacques Nienaber will be looking at the action with different sets of eyes to that of the hungry rugby fans.

Three World Cup stars – flyhalf Handre Pollard and locks RG Snyman and Lood de Jager – have been ruled out for the rest of the “new” season, while hooker Schalk Brits, flank Francois Louw and prop Beast Mtawarira have all retired, effectively leaving Erasmus & Co trying to plug six important gaps.

The Boks participation at the Rugby Championship in Australia in November still remains a big uncertainty, but pressure might be mounting on the Boks brains trust to compete in the event, even if it’s only from a commercial point of view.

If one looks at the available flyhalves, it is clear that Erasmus and Nienaber will be scratching their heads hard.

Looking at the four playing today in rugby’s restart, there is the Bulls’ Morne Steyn, Elton Jantjies of the Lions, and Curwin Bosch (Sharks), while the Stormers have Damian Willemse in the number-10 jersey.

It’s a pity the Cheetahs won’t be there otherwise Erasmus may have been able to cast an eye on the two Bok veterans, Frans Steyn and Ruan Pienaar, with the latter having played at 10 in 2009 against the British and Irish Lions.

Jantjies was the understudy to Pollard at last year’s World Cup, but many of his detractors believe he has yet to transfer his domestic form into the Test arena.

The Bulls’ Steyn might be on the wrong side of 30, but remains a factor at pivot, Willemse has yet to settle in the flyhalf role, while Bosch hasn’t formed part of the national set-up since Erasmus arrived despite his potential.

So who wants to be a Bok selector?

As for the locks, the Boks might only have Franco Mostert and Eben Etzebeth left, with the latter set to be ready for the Championship after a rib injury.

Based on the Loftus teams today, the Stormers pairing of JD Schickerling and Salmaan Moerat has probably been the most impressive, with the Bulls’ Jason Jenkins and the Sharks’ Ruben van Heerden as well as the Lions’ Marvin Orie, also deserving a look-in. Ruan Nortje (Bulls) and Hyron Andrews (Sharks) may also catch the eye.

