The search to fill key Springbok places starts in Pretoria today

Columnists 1 hour ago

It’s a pity the Cheetahs won’t be in action in Pretoria today otherwise Rassie Erasmus may have been able to cast an eye on the two Bok veterans, Frans Steyn and Ruan Pienaar

Rudolph Jacobs
26 Sep 2020
09:53:58 AM
PREMIUM!
Elton Jantjies of the Lions will be a closely watched performer today as rugby makes its return in South Africa. Picture: Getty Images

So, who wants to play for the Springboks? The search by SA Rugby for three replacements to fill in for injured World Cup stars has started in all earnest. With local rugby set for an exciting return to action today, National Director of Rugby Rassie Erasmus and Bok coach Jacques Nienaber will be looking at the action with different sets of eyes to that of the hungry rugby fans. Three World Cup stars – flyhalf Handre Pollard and locks RG Snyman and Lood de Jager – have been ruled out for the rest of the “new” season, while hooker Schalk...

