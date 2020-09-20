Hunt outlines his plans for Kaizer Chiefs

Hunt, who was unveiled as the new Amakhosi coach on Thursday, is expected to end the club’s five-year drought by winning trophies this season.

“I’m very happy to be here and can’t wait to get working. I’m very privileged and honoured to be here at Kaizer Chiefs, sometimes in football it’s all about timing,” said Hunt in an interview with Chiefs media.

“Hopefully we can make it an enjoyable stay and win some trophies. If you look at the history of the football club from my time in 1981 as a player against them, to see where the club has grown.

“For me, then it was the biggest football club in South Africa, from supporter-wise and trophy-wise. The last few years have been a bit barren, and hopefully we can turn that around,” he added.

New Kaizer Chiefs Coach | Gavin Hunt | Kaizer Chiefs Watch the first interview with Gavin Hunt as a Kaizer Chiefs Coach.https://t.co/4Y3e1YZR5a #Amakhosi4Life — Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) September 20, 2020

The former SuperSport United and Bidvest Wits mentor said he understood the pressures that come with being a Chiefs coach and the high expectations from the club’s fans.

“I understand the pressures of getting results, I mean I’ve been doing it for a long time. But obviously this is totally different from when we were always the ones playing against Chiefs and trying to quieten the supporters, now we have to liven up the supporters and it won’t be easy.

“We need to win, because winning is what breeds a little bit [of confidence], but we also need to play in a way that people enjoy. But winning has got to be certainly the first prize,” commented Hunt.

Meanwhile, former Chiefs winger Junior Khanye does not believe that Hunt is the right man for Amakhosi.

Khanye insists that Hunt’s style of play is similar to that of his predecessor Ernst Middendorp.

