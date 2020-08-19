‘PSG simply better’ – Nagelsmann rues Leipzig defeat

“In the end the opponent was simply better than us, we have to accept that,” Nagelsmann said in Lisbon.

Leipzig, founded in 2009, reached the last four for the first time in the Red Bull-backed club’s brief history in his first season in charge.

“We were in the semi-finals, we can be proud of that,” Nagelsmann added.

Neymar set up Marquinhos’ early header to give PSG an early led, then the Brazil attacker split the defence to create Parisian’s second goal for Angel Di Maria before half-time.

“We won’t be the first team not to stop Neymar and we won’t be the last,” Nagelsmann sais.

Left-back Juan Bernat scored the French champions third against the run of play to put PSG into Sunday’s final against Bayern Munich or Lyon, who meet on Thursday.

“Paris played a very, very good game. We made one or two mistakes too many. In the first ten to 12 minutes we did well and had good situations,” Nagelsmann said.

“It was an unfortunate mistake for the opening goal from a set piece and it was hard to come back after the second goal, because Paris have a lot of quality.

“We had a good start at the start of the second half, but then conceded the third goal from nothing, during a period of good pressure from us.”

Having won their group, then knocked out last season’s finalists Tottenham and an experienced Atletico Madrid side in the knock-out stages, Nagelsmann failed to hide his disappointment at the missed chance to reach the final.

“The feelings of frustration will take a few days to get over,” he admitted.

“The attitude of my players was great. We showed character on the pitch, but you have to accept when the opponent is stronger.”