Sport 11.8.2020 09:52 am

Lukaku leads Inter into Europa League semi-finals

AFP
Lukaku leads Inter into Europa League semi-finals

Romelu Lukaku scored as Inter saw off Leverkusen in Monday's quarter-final. POOL/AFP/Martin Meissner

Romelu Lukaku scored as Inter Milan defeated Bayer Leverkusen 2-1 in Monday’s Europa League quarter-final in Dusseldorf, becoming the first team through to the last four of a mini tournament behind closed doors in Germany.

Three-time former winners Inter struck first through Nicolo Barella as he guided in from the edge of the area on 15 minutes, with Lukaku bundling in a second six minutes later.

Kai Havertz reduced the deficit in possibly his final game for Leverkusen with a well-worked goal on 25 minutes after exchanging passes with fellow Germany international Kevin Volland, but Inter held on to seal their place in the semi-finals.

Antonio Conte’s side will take on Ukrainian champions Shakhtar Donetsk or Swiss club Basel next Monday in Dusseldorf for a place in the final on August 21.

Related Stories
Solbakken sets friendship with Solskjaer aside to plot United downfall 10.8.2020
Man Utd, Inter favourites for Europa League in unique German finale 9.8.2020
Sevilla and Leverkusen sweep into Europa League quarter-finals 6.8.2020


 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business News Insight: Why municipalities, except in the Western Cape, are failing miserably

World Man shot outside White House, Trump evacuated from press conference

Politics WC may be steering their own ship but they won’t become another Orania

Courts NDZ bashes tobacco industry

General Struggle hero John Nkadimeng to be laid to rest on Friday


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

 

 

Phakaaathi

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 