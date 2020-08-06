Sport 6.8.2020 12:26 pm

Sanchez joins Inter Milan from Man United on free transfer

AFP
Sanchez joins Inter Milan from Man United on free transfer

Chilean forward Alexis Sanchez signed a three-year deal with Inter Milan.. AFP/Miguel MEDINA

Manchester United’s Chilean forward Alexis Sanchez has signed a three-year contract with Inter Milan, the Italian club announced on Thursday.

“Alexis Sanchez has joined the Nerazzurri on a free transfer,” the Serie A side said in a statement.

The 31-year-old, who had been on loan at Inter this season, signed a contract until June 30, 2023, the club added.

Sanchez scored four goals for Antonio Conte’s Serie A runners-up behind Juventus.

He was sidelined for nearly three months after undergoing surgery in October on tendon damage picked up while playing for Chile in a friendly against Colombia.

Sanchez joined United as part of the deal that saw Henrikh Mkhitaryan sign for Arsenal in January 2018, but failed to make an impact at the Premier League club.

He scored five goals in 45 appearances for United before following Belgian forward Romelu Lukaku to Inter in August 2019.

Everyone at Manchester United wishes Alexis Sanchez all the best in his future career as he joins Inter Milan on a permanent transfer,” the Premier League club said.

Related Stories
‘No contact’ from Man Utd over Sancho say Dortmund 6.8.2020
Solskjaer confirms Sanchez permanent Inter move 6.8.2020
United, Inter reach Europa League last eight 6.8.2020


 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business News Joburg approves R446m in property rates relief for struggling customers

General Daily news update: Covid-19 stats, ‘Muvhango’ actor dies, and bodies found in Centurion

Government All PPE contracts will be made public – Mboweni

Business News Smoking ban’s health benefits ‘miniscule’ court hears

Crime Court asked to step in, in case of 12-year-old alcoholic rape survivor


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

 

 

Phakaaathi

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 