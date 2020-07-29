Sport 29.7.2020 01:29 pm

Community Shield set for August 29 at Wembley

AFP
Manchester City won the 2019 Community Shield. AFP/File/Ian KINGTON

The Football Association announced on Wednesday that the Community Shield, the traditional curtainraiser for the new English season, would take place at Wembley on August 29.

The match between Premier League champions Liverpool and the winners of Saturday’s FA Cup final between Arsenal and Chelsea will be played two weeks before the start of the top-flight season.

It has been reported that the match could serve as a test event to welcome a restricted number of fans into Wembley as part of plans for supporters to make a socially distanced return to sports venues more widely from October 1.

The match will be immediately followed by an international break from September 2 to 10.

The Premier League said last week that the 2020/21 season would start on September 12 and run until May 23, 2022.

