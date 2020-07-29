Community Shield set for August 29 at Wembley

The match between Premier League champions Liverpool and the winners of Saturday’s FA Cup final between Arsenal and Chelsea will be played two weeks before the start of the top-flight season.

It has been reported that the match could serve as a test event to welcome a restricted number of fans into Wembley as part of plans for supporters to make a socially distanced return to sports venues more widely from October 1.

The match will be immediately followed by an international break from September 2 to 10.

The Premier League said last week that the 2020/21 season would start on September 12 and run until May 23, 2022.