Sport 27.7.2020 03:55 pm

Liverpool’s Lovren completes Zenit switch

AFP
Liverpool’s Lovren completes Zenit switch

Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren (left) has joined Zenit St Petersburg. POOL/AFP/File/Paul ELLIS

Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren has completed a move to Russian side Zenit St Petersburg for a reported £10.9 million ($14 million) after slipping down the pecking order at Anfield.

The 31-year-old, who joined the newly crowned Premier League champions from Southampton in 2014, made just 15 appearances this season, falling to fourth-choice centre-back behind Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip.

The Croatian has been troubled with niggling injuries over the past two years.

“Another Liverpool legend who leaves the club, because he was absolutely a very, very important part of this team from the first day since I was in,” manager Jurgen Klopp told liverpoolfc.com.

“When he was fit, he was very, very, very often in the team. A great player and a great person,” Klopp added.

“Really good, in the air a machine, and I really liked working together with him. It will be interesting to follow Zenit St Petersburg now. I wish him the best of luck.”

Related Stories
Klopp named LMA Manager of the Year 28.7.2020
Brighton sign former Liverpool midfielder Lallana 28.7.2020
English Premier League 2019/20 – all the winners and losers 27.7.2020


 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Environment Plans to cull thousands of animals in SA’s National Parks

Load Shedding Load shedding looms: Power system is under severe pressure, warns Eskom

Government Ramaphosa’s spokesperson Khusela Diko takes leave of absence amid tender irregularities probe

Business News First-time house buyers flock to 100% bonds as interest rate, prices fall

Society Time for transformation in sport is now, Beast says


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

 

 

Phakaaathi

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 