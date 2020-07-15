Sport 15.7.2020 04:27 pm

Dortmund cancel contract of World Cup winner Schuerrle

AFP
Dortmund cancel contract of World Cup winner Schuerrle

Germany forward Andre Schuerrle holds up the World Cup trophy in Rio de Janeiro after Germany won the final of Brazil 2014.. AFP/File/PATRIK STOLLARZ

Borussia Dortmund announced Wednesday they had cancelled the contract of Andre Schuerrle by mutal consent a year early after the 2014 World Cup winner failed to make his mark in four years at the Bundesliga runners-up.

It was Schuerrle’s cross in extra time during the 2014 World Cup final which Mario Goetze volleyed home to seal Germany’s 1-0 win over Argentina.

The 29-year-old Schuerrle joined Dortmund from Wolfsburg in 2016 for 30 million euros ($34 million), but failed to hold down a first-team place.

He was loaned out to Spartak Moscow last season after spending 2018/19 at Fulham.

“Looking back, it was a time with ups and downs, but also with many valuable experiences,” said Schuerrle.

He is now without a club despite 57 appearances for Germany and 22 goals, including two in the historic 7-1 thrashing of hosts Brazil in the semi-finals of the 2014 World Cup.

His last international appearance was in 2017 and in the last four years, Schuerrle managed only 51 games and eight goals for Dortmund.

As the transfer window opened in Germany on Wednesday and closes on October 5, Dortmund chief executive Hans-Joachim Watzke told website Sport1: “It definitely wasn’t a success story for either side.

“For this reason, it was better to cancel the contract prematurely.”

Schuerrle’s departure follows that of Goetze, who left Dortmund last month when his contract expired and neither party sought an extension.

Goetze failed to impress head coach Lucien Favre as Dortmund finished second to Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga.

Related Stories
Dortmund reveal plan to replace Man Utd target Sancho 9.7.2020
Dortmund open door for Meunier to play Champions League with PSG 28.6.2020
Dortmund discipline Sancho and drop teenager for Gladbach match 20.10.2019


 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Government ‘Leave no one behind’, Ramaphosa tells public imbizo as 3m out of jobs

Load Shedding Stages 1 and 2 load shedding in store for Thursday

Motoring News Petrol price set for another uptick in August

Load Shedding Load shedding stage 1 set for these times on Wednesday

Personal Finance Hold off buying a house until at least 2021, says analyst as prices plummet


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

 

 

Phakaaathi

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 