Premier League agrees summer transfer window

Premier League clubs have agreed a 10-week summer transfer window, which will open on July 27.

Subject to the approval of football’s world governing body FIFA, the window will open the day after the 2019/20 league season finishes and end on October 5, the date UEFA had recommended for the closure of registration periods across Europe.

The Premier League said that following consultation with the English Football League, a domestic-only window will also be added from October 5 and close on October 16.

Transfers between Premier League clubs will not be able to occur during this period, but top-flight sides can trade with EFL clubs and loan or sign players permanently.

The EFL confirmed its window would open on the same day as the Premier League’s but clubs would have an extra two weeks for domestic-only business.

