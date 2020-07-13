Sport 13.7.2020 02:34 pm

Germany captain Neuer filmed singing song by controversial Croatian nationalist

AFP
Germany captain Neuer filmed singing song by controversial Croatian nationalist

Neuer has sparked controversy by being filmed singing a Croatian song with links to the far right. POOL/AFP/File/Alexander Hassenstein

A video has emerged of Germany and Bayern Munich captain Manuel Neuer singing a Croatian song which has right-wing nationalist links while on holiday.

In the filming, Neuer, 34, can be seen in a group at a beachside bar singing “Lijepa li si” (You are beautiful) by controversial Croatian singer Marko Perkovic, known as ‘Thompson’.

Perkovic, who is known for his sympathies for Croatia’s World War II pro-Nazi regime, earned the nickname ‘Thompson’ after the brand of weapon he carried during the Croatian war of independence in the early 1990s.

The song in question is a patriotic number that cites Herceg-Bosnia — which Zagreb-backed Bosnian Croats self-proclaimed as a statelet during Bosnia’s 1990s war and which they had hoped would eventually merge with Croatia.

Neuer, who has led Germany since 2016, is holidaying with his friend and Bayern Munich goalkeeping coach Toni Tapalovic, 39, on the Dalmatian coast on the Adriatic Sea.

Neuer has not yet commented on the video, but his personal manager told German daily Bild the player does not speak Croatian.

A press officer from Bayern Munich declined to comment when contacted by AFP. Neuer’s managers were not immediately available for comment.

Magazine Focus noted Neuer was “naive to think” the clip would not emerge in the media.

At the same time, “assuming that with this song Neuer supports Croatian nationalist ideas would be a little too far-reaching”, it said.

Having skippered Bayern to an eighth straight Bundesliga title before they also won the German Cup to complete the double, Neuer and his team-mate are currently on a two-week holiday.

Bayern could finish this season with a treble of silverware as they are among the favourites for the Champions League finals in Lisbon next month.

Bayern host Chelsea on August 8 in the last 16, second leg, having won the first leg 3-0 in London in February.

Related Stories
Kimmich urges resting Bayern to stay “hungry” for Champions League bid 9.7.2020
Bayern fighting to keep Alaba, Liverpool-linked Thiago 5.7.2020
Bayern Munich confirm Leroy Sane signing from Man City 3.7.2020


 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 Walks in parks are OK, but not going to the beach, Dlamini-Zuma confirms

Politics Zindzi Mandela – from lonely childhood to international diplomacy

Business News Video: Taxis to operate at 100% capacity on local trips

Government Ramaphosa calls out South Africans for ‘reckless’ lockdown behaviour

Columns Sorry Cyril, take our booze, the current situation is ‘clearly’ our fault


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

 

 

Phakaaathi

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 