Bok prop Ruan Dreyer returning home

Rudolph Jacobs
Veteran prop Ruan Dreyer is expected to give the Lions a boost. Picture: Gallo Images

Ruan Dreyer will be leaving Gloucester with immediate effect and heading back to the Lions.

Springbok prop Ruan Dreyer will be returning to the Lions, the union confirmed on Thursday, after spending the last two seasons with Gloucester in England.

Dreyer and other Lions players including lock Franco Mostert and flank Ruan Ackermann had followed former Lions coach Johann Ackerman to the English side at the end of 2017.

Ackermann left last month, however, to join Japanese outfit Docomo Red Hurricanes.

Dreyer played four Tests for the Boks in 2016, and he previously featured in 80 Super Rugby matches for the Lions.

He was set to link up with Lions flank Jaco Kriel, who also returned late last year from Gloucester, and he was expected to serve as a big boost for the local side.

