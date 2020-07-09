Mo Farah has Cape Town Marathon in his sights

Though it won’t be this year, and it might not be next, British distance running icon Mo Farah has hinted that he could turn out at the Cape Town Marathon when he makes a return to the classic 42.2km distance.

Farah was unveiled as the global ambassador on Thursday for the inaugural edition of the Virtual Sanlam Cape Town Marathon, which was set to be held on October 18 after the annual road race was called off due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A six-time world champion on the track, Farah won the 5 000m/10 000m double in front of his home crowd at the 2012 London Olympics, and he successfully defended both titles at the 2016 Rio Games.

Having made a temporary transition to the road in recent years, winning the 2018 Chicago Marathon in a personal best of 2:05:11, he confirmed he would focus on the track again at next year’s Tokyo Olympics.

After the Games, however, the 37-year-old athlete suggested he could compete in Africa’s only Gold Label road race in the Mother City.

“I would love to run the Cape Town Marathon,” Farah said.

“I’m going to concentrate on the 10 000m at the Olympics next year because I’m still hungry and I want medals (on the track), but after that I might plan on running another marathon.”

Farah would participate over the 10km distance in this year’s Virtual Cape Town Marathon.

With the Comrades ultra-marathon having attracted more than 40 000 entrants to its virtual event earlier this year by extending options in terms of race distances, the Cape Town Marathon organisers were also eager to reach a wide range of participants by offering 5km, 10km, 21.1km and 42.2km virtual events.

“It would be great to have some competition, and I invite people to come run the Virtual Sanlam 10km Peace Run with me,” Farah said.

“Let’s put in the work. I’m looking forward to taking part.”

