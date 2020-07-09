Athletics 9.7.2020 01:09 pm

Mo Farah has Cape Town Marathon in his sights

Wesley Botton
Mo Farah has Cape Town Marathon in his sights

A former winner of the Chicago Marathon, track star Mo Farah has signed on as an ambassador for the Cape Town Marathon. Picture: Getty Images

Four-time Olympic gold medalist Mo Farah will participate in this year’s virtual edition of the Cape Town Marathon.

Though it won’t be this year, and it might not be next, British distance running icon Mo Farah has hinted that he could turn out at the Cape Town Marathon when he makes a return to the classic 42.2km distance.
Farah was unveiled as the global ambassador on Thursday for the inaugural edition of the Virtual Sanlam Cape Town Marathon, which was set to be held on October 18 after the annual road race was called off due to the coronavirus pandemic.
A six-time world champion on the track, Farah won the 5 000m/10 000m double in front of his home crowd at the 2012 London Olympics, and he successfully defended both titles at the 2016 Rio Games.
Having made a temporary transition to the road in recent years, winning the 2018 Chicago Marathon in a personal best of 2:05:11, he confirmed he would focus on the track again at next year’s Tokyo Olympics.
After the Games, however, the 37-year-old athlete suggested he could compete in Africa’s only Gold Label road race in the Mother City.
“I would love to run the Cape Town Marathon,” Farah said.
“I’m going to concentrate on the 10 000m at the Olympics next year because I’m still hungry and I want medals (on the track), but after that I might plan on running another marathon.”
Farah would participate over the 10km distance in this year’s Virtual Cape Town Marathon.
With the Comrades ultra-marathon having attracted more than 40 000 entrants to its virtual event earlier this year by extending options in terms of race distances, the Cape Town Marathon organisers were also eager to reach a wide range of participants by offering 5km, 10km, 21.1km and 42.2km virtual events.
“It would be great to have some competition, and I invite people to come run the Virtual Sanlam 10km Peace Run with me,” Farah said.
“Let’s put in the work. I’m looking forward to taking part.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
SA sport loses two more events 23.6.2020
Farah caught up in controversy over 2014 London Marathon injection 24.2.2020
Mokoka breaks local drought at Cape Town Marathon 23.9.2018


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business News Expired driver’s licences and insurance rules – what you need to know

Eish! Meet Buckwheat, the donkey you can hire to crash Zoom meetings

Covid-19 Gauteng prepares mass graves as Covid-19 infections increase

Covid-19 North West Premier Job Mokgoro hospitalised after testing positive for Covid-19

Multimedia Mourners pay their last respects to Dagga Couple’s Julian Stobbs


 

 

 

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition