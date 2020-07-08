Lions boosted by contract renewals

In a massive boost for the Golden Lions, livewire flanker Marnus Schoeman has decided it’s a no-brainer for him to remain committed to the union.

With 38 Super Rugby caps for the Lions, the 31-year-old Schoeman had become one of the senior statesmen in the team.

“I am blessed to continue my journey with the Lions family,” Schoeman said.

“I am looking forward to what the future holds and I believe the best is yet to come.”

Despite receiving paycuts and facing financial turmoil, Schoeman’s decision followed in the wake of other regular

performers like hooker Jan-Henning Campher and prop Sti Sithole who also announced contract extensions to at least the end of 2021.

The 23-year-old Campher, who had earned 14 Super Rugby caps for the Lions, alternated with Pieter Jansen for a starting spot before Super Rugby was suspended in March.

He also felt staying with the Lions was an easy decision in the end.

“I am blessed and honoured with another golden opportunity to inspire

others,” Campher said.

“Looking forward to some more great

memories in a Lions jersey.”

The 27-year-old Sithole, who had played 19 Super Rugby games for the Lions, had been competing with Dylan Smith for the No 1 jersey this year.

Having played for the Kings a few seasons back before joining the Lions, he was happy to call the Lions his alternative home.

“I am happy and excited to extend my stay here at the Lions,” Sithole said.

“Johannesburg and the Lions have become my second home, and I am very thrilled about the great things to come.”

The Lions, who had also recently lured Cheetahs wing Rabz Maxwane, were apparently still in talks with Bulls players including centre Burger Odendaal and Jaco Visagie.

They were also still hoping to bring former Lions stars back from abroad, like centre Lionel Mapoe, wing Ruan Combrinck and prop Ruan Dreyer.

While talks had dragged on, with Odendaal in particular, the trio of Mapoe, Combrinck (both at Stade Francais) and Dreyer (at Gloucester) were apparently keen to return home.

