Women’s British Open to take place with no fans

The championship, at Royal Troon in Scotland from August 20 to 23, will now be the first women’s major of the year following the cancellation of the Evian Championship in France.

Strict health and safety protocols will be followed, including the creation of a bio-secure zone. All personnel will also need to return a negative COVID-19 test.

The field will be made up of leading players from the world rankings and those successful in certain recent tournaments around the world.

Qualifying events for the tournament have been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Martin Slumbers, chief executive of organisers the R&A, said: “We believe that playing the Women’s British Open is a significant step for players whose playing opportunities have been severely impacted this year.

“As they compete to be the 2020 champion in historic circumstances, these athletes will continue to inspire golfers and sports fans around the world.”

The playing of the championship is subject to the necessary approval being secured. The R&A said it would continue to monitor the pandemic conditions and work closely with the Scottish and British governments.