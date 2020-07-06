Elite archer Danelle Wentzel aims high

Elite archer Danelle Wentzel aims highSouth African Sport 22 mins ago
After breaking ground at home, South Africa’s top female archer hopes to lift herself to new levels over the next few years as she attempts to leave her mark on the international circuit.
EDITOR'S CHOICE
Covid-19 When coronavirus robs you of your sense of smell
Covid-19 SA Covid-19 deaths increase by 173, 71 of those were in Gauteng
General Complaint lodged with the JSC after Mogoeng’s Israel comments
Education 1,718 schools vandalised during lockdown – Motshekga
Government All of Gauteng’s public emergency services now run by provincial health dept