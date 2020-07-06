 
 
Elite archer Danelle Wentzel aims high

South African Sport 22 mins ago

After breaking ground at home, South Africa’s top female archer hopes to lift herself to new levels over the next few years as she attempts to leave her mark on the international circuit.

Wesley Botton
06 Jul 2020
11:18:01 AM
Danelle Wentzel is keeping her eye on the target as she climbs the global ladder. Picture: Reg Caldecott

Naturally attracted to the outdoors, Danelle Wentzel lists hiking and fishing among her hobbies, but her greatest passion was triggered in 2008 when her father gave her a bow for the first time. The following year she participated in her first competition, at the age of 14, and she has never looked back. Wentzel made her debut in the top-flight Archery World Cup series in 2012, when she was just 17, and she went on to earn two medals in the Indoor World Cup series in 2016. Last year, however, she made her most significant breakthrough by winning the third...

