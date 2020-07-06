DeChambeau beats Wolff in back nine duel to win Rocket Mortgage Classic

DeChambeau continued his storybook start to the pandemic-stunted season, finishing the week at 23-under 265 to claim his sixth career win on the USPGA Tour.

He quickly erased Wolff’s three-shot lead to start the day on the front nine but needed three straight closing birdies to seal the victory in a back-nine duel.

The 21-year-old Wolff, who was trying to become the youngest two-time winner on the Tour since Tiger Woods in 1996, birdied four of his final six holes to shoot a 71.

DeChambeau has been the story of the USPGA Tour’s restart and was the favourite coming into this event. He now has a streak of seven consecutive top-10 finishes on Tour thanks in large part to his bulked-up body which allowed him to overpower the Detroit Golf Club course.

Sunday’s win was his first since 2018 as he dominated the Michigan course with an average driving distance of 350 yards.

Wolff finished alone in second at 20-under 268 and Kevin Kisner was two shots back in third after a 66.

Canada’s Adam Hadwin, American Ryan Armour, and Danny Willett and Tyrrell Hatton, both of England, were tied for fourth at 16-under, seven strokes behind DeChambeau.