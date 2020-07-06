Sport 6.7.2020 09:43 am

Zenit clinch second straight Russian title

AFP
Zenit's Artem Dzyuba is the Russian Premier League's top scorer with 17 goals so far this season. AFP/File/-

Zenit St Petersburg were crowned Russian Premier League champions for a second successive season after a 4-2 win at Kuban Krasnodar on Sunday.

Sergey Semak’s side now have an unassailable 13-point lead over second-placed Lokomotiv Moscow with four rounds to go.

Zenit’ seventh top-flight title came after last season’s victory where they also pipped the side from the capital city.

League top-goal scorer Artem Dzyuba on 17 and Sardar Azmoun, who trails his team-mate with his tally of 15, both added to their accounts at Krasnodar despite Daniil Utkin’s double for the hosts.

Zenit can add to their trophy haul with a Russian Cup semi-final against Spartak Moscow scheduled for July 18.

