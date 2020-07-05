Cricket 5.7.2020 10:20 am

De Kock named SA Cricketer of the Year

AFP
De Kock named SA Cricketer of the Year

De Kock (L) has been named South African cricketer of the year for the second time. AFP/File/SAJJAD HUSSAIN

Limited-overs captain Quinton de Kock was on Saturday named South Africa’s men’s Cricketer of the Year for the second time.

The left-handed De Kock, 27, was comfortably South Africa’s best batsman in a year in which the national team won only one out of seven series across all formats.

Wicketkeeper-batsman De Kock was South Africa’s leading run-scorer in five out of seven series and was the team’s top scorer in nine out of 27 innings.

But he said his highlight of the year was leading the one-day team to a 3-0 series win against Australia, the only series in which he did not play a prominent individual role.

De Kock was also named his country’s Test Cricketer of the Year and the Players’ Player of the Year. Fast bowler Lungi Ngidi was the One-Day International and Twenty20 International Player of the Year.

De Kock was previously South Africa’s Cricketer of the Year in 2017.

Laura Wolvaardt, who turned 21 after the season ended, was named South African Women’s Cricketer of the Year. She was one of the team’s batting stars at the Women’s T20 World Cup in Australia.

The awards ceremony was a virtual event, live-streamed online due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Related Stories
Captain Quinny still ‘getting a feel’ for his new portfolio 28.4.2020
Director Biff decrees that Quinny won’t be Test captain 17.4.2020
Proteas have first ‘brush’ with coronavirus 11.3.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Africa ‘Smoke that thunders’: first ‘made-in-Zimbabwe’ luxury cigars

Celebrities Kanye West announces 2020 presidential run

General Qolani’s newly rebuilt home likely to be demolished as well

World Suicide attempts, fights engulf rescue boat carrying 180 migrants

Entertainment Tributes pour in as veteran actress Mary Twala, Somizi’s mother dies


 

 

 

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition