New date announced for 3TCricket clash

Cricket South Africa (CSA) has announced a revised date for the inaugural Solidarity Cup match.

The governing body confirmed in a statement that the 3TCricket clash, with three teams involved, would be played on Nelson Mandela International Day on July 18.

The match was initially scheduled for June 27 before being postponed due to ongoing fears over the Covid-19 pandemic.

Cricket, however, was one of seven sports which received approval from government last week for a return to play.

The 3TCricket match, to be played in Centurion, was set to be broadcast live on SuperSport.

The three teams competing for the Solidarity Cup included the Eagles, captained by AB de Villiers, the Kingfishers, captained by Kagiso Rabada, and the Kites, captained by Quinton de Kock.

“It’s very exciting to get live cricket, featuring our top players, back on our TV screens again,” said CSA acting CEO Jacques Faul.

“I can’t think of a more appropriate day on which to hold this game than Nelson Mandela Day when its prime objective is to raise funds for those who have been badly affected by the coronavirus.

“It is still nearly three weeks away, so it also gives our players more time to prepare properly and to minimise the chance of injuries.

“I would like to thank the government and our own medical team once again for everything they have done to make a return to training and playing possible and I would also like to add special thanks to the incredible sponsors involved in this event for their continued commitment towards the match and its beneficiary, the Hardship Fund.”

