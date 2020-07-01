Chiliboy Ralepelle slapped with eight-year ban

Former Springbok hooker Chiliboy Ralepelle’s rugby career is over after being handed an eight-year ban on a doping charge.

In a statement released by the South African Institute for Drug Free Sport (Saids) it was confirmed that an independent tribunal, following several adjournments, found no meaningful mitigating circumstances for 33-year-old Ralepelle testing positive for Zeranol, an anabolic agent, back in January 2019.

“The athlete challenged the doping charge and was afforded the opportunity to seek legal counsel to present his case and version of events to the tribunal panel,” Saids said.

“The panel reached a decision first on the merits of the case where they found the player guilty of a doping offense.”

Ralepelle’s substantial sanction was due to the former Sharks and Bulls player incurring a doping-related suspension for the third time in his career.

“(He) had previously tested positive on two separate occasions while playing overseas,” Said said.

“The Zeranol positive case was his third positive dope test during his playing career within a 10-year period. However, the player’s first positive case was ruled a ‘no fault’ decision and he then received a reprimand.

“The panel had to refer to sports jurisprudence to determine the appropriate sanction which they ruled to be the player’s second doping offense.”

Ralepelle had 21 days to appeal the sentence.

