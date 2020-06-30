Sport 30.6.2020 05:55 pm

England captain Root to miss first West Indies Test

AFP
England captain Root to miss first West Indies Test

England Test captain Joe Root . AFP/File/LAKRUWAN WANNIARACHCHI

England captain Joe Root will miss next week’s first Test against the West Indies, the England and Wales Cricket Board confirmed on Tuesday.

Root will leave the training camp at the Ageas Bowl on Wednesday to be with his wife Carrie, who is expecting the couple’s second child later this week.

The skipper will miss England’s three-day intra-squad warm-up match starting on Wednesday and next week’s first Test, also being staged at Hampshire’s headquarters, which starts on July 8.

Root’s absence had been widely expected.

Under health protocols for the bio-secure series, Root will begin a seven-day self-isolation period at home once he leaves hospital with his family, in a measure designed to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

England hope to have the Yorkshire batsman back with their squad for the second Test at Emirates Old Trafford, which starts on July 16.

The Manchester ground is also the venue for the third and final match of the series, which is taking place behind closed doors.

Vice-captain Ben Stokes will lead England for the first time in Southampton.

Jos Buttler will take over as vice-captain for the opening match of the series, which marks the return of major international cricket from lockdown.

Related Stories
Stokes vows to attack if England captaincy comes his way 30.6.2020
Stokes does not need extra captaincy pressure, says Pietersen 8.6.2020
WATCH: Ben Stokes in trouble for foul-mouthed exchange with fan 24.1.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business News June the last month for UIF payouts

Breaking News 6130 new Covid-19 cases & 73 more deaths confirmed

Breaking News Gauteng could see ‘intermittent lockdowns’ to deal with virus peak – Health MEC

Health Jogger finds shocking Covid-19 tests kits on N2, East London

Government Government investigates lottery funded projects


 

 

 

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition