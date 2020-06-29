MotoGP 29.6.2020 06:45 pm

Italy’s Dovizioso to start MotoGP season after collarbone surgery

AFP
Italy’s Dovizioso to start MotoGP season after collarbone surgery

Andrea Dovizioso will start the 2020 season in Jerez after successful collarbone surgery. STR/AFP/File/JOSE JORDAN

Andrea Dovizioso will take part in the start of the 2020 MotoGP season next month after undergoing surgery on his left collarbone, his team Ducati said on Monday.

In a statement on Twitter, Italian team Ducati said that the surgery had been carried out successfully in Modena on Sunday evening and that “he will start rehabilitation immediately”.

Ducati added that the surgery will allow him to ride the season-opening race at the Jerez circuit in Spain on July 19, the first MotoGP since the coronavirus shutdown.

The season was originally scheduled to start on March 8 in Qatar before COVID-19 tore through the global sporting calendar.

The 34-year-old had broken his collarbone after landing badly during a motocross race at Faenza, near his home in the Emilia-Romagna region in central Italy.

Dovizioso has raced for Ducati since 2013 and finished runner-up in each of the past three seasons behind Spaniard Marc Marquez.

Related Stories
Italy’s Dovizioso breaks collarbone before MotoGP return 28.6.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Celebrities EXCLUSIVE: ‘Working during Covid has been tiring,’ says Metro FM’s Lindi Sirame

Business News Mbalula condemns Santaco’s decision over full taxi loads

Infection Updates Daily Covid-19 update: Gauteng’s surge is here, says Health department

Entertainment Hey, You! Rolling Stones warn Trump of legal action over song use

Covid-19 Worldwide virus infections now top 10 million


 

 

 

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition