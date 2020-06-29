South Africa’s Frittelli tests positive for COVID-19: tour

Frittelli, who missed the cut at this weekend’s Travelers Championship in Connecticut, has been withdrawn from the field as a precaution.

“I am experiencing no issues and feel great physically and was surprised and disappointed to learn of the positive test today,” said Frittelli, who will now go into self-isolation.

The PGA Tour said it had traced anyone who may have been in contact with Frittelli but was “not recommending additional testing at this time.”

“I’m most thankful for the Tour’s assistance, procedures and protocols, which I will continue to follow during my self-isolation, so as to keep everyone safe,” the 30-year-old Frittelli said.

“I look forward to getting back on TOUR once it’s safe to do so.”

Frittelli, the world number 105, is the fourth PGA Tour player to test positive for the coronavirus since the circuit returned from its shutdown on June 11.