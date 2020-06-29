Sport 29.6.2020 10:40 am

South Africa’s Frittelli tests positive for COVID-19: tour

AFP
South Africa’s Frittelli tests positive for COVID-19: tour

South Africa's Dylan Frittelli has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss next week's Rocket Mortgage Championship, the PGA Tour announced on Sunday. GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP/ELSA

South Africa’s Dylan Frittelli will miss next week’s Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit after testing positive for COVID-19, the PGA Tour said Sunday.

Frittelli, who missed the cut at this weekend’s Travelers Championship in Connecticut, has been withdrawn from the field as a precaution.

“I am experiencing no issues and feel great physically and was surprised and disappointed to learn of the positive test today,” said Frittelli, who will now go into self-isolation.

The PGA Tour said it had traced anyone who may have been in contact with Frittelli but was “not recommending additional testing at this time.”

“I’m most thankful for the Tour’s assistance, procedures and protocols, which I will continue to follow during my self-isolation, so as to keep everyone safe,” the 30-year-old Frittelli said.

“I look forward to getting back on TOUR once it’s safe to do so.”

Frittelli, the world number 105, is the fourth PGA Tour player to test positive for the coronavirus since the circuit returned from its shutdown on June 11.

Related Stories
Dylan Frittelli transforms career with one compelling round 15.7.2019
Solid start for SA at World Cup of Golf 22.11.2018
Five South Africans to look out for at Sun City 7.11.2018


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business News Mbalula condemns Santaco’s decision over full taxi loads

Infection Updates Daily Covid-19 update: Gauteng’s surge is here, says Health department

Entertainment Hey, You! Rolling Stones warn Trump of legal action over song use

Covid-19 Worldwide virus infections now top 10 million

Business News Santaco, Mbalula lock horns – taxis ‘will operate at 100% capacity’ from Monday


 

 

 

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition