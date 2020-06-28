Sport 28.6.2020 05:12 pm

Dortmund open door for Meunier to play Champions League with PSG

AFP
Dortmund open door for Meunier to play Champions League with PSG

Meunier spent four seasons with PSG. AFP/File/Kenzo TRIBOUILLARD

Full-back Thomas Meunier could still play in the latter stages of this season’s Champions League for Paris Saint-Germain despite signing for Borussia Dortmund, the Bundesliga club’s CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke said on Sunday.

Belgian international Meunier has signed a four-year deal with Dortmund and will join on a free transfer after the end of his PSG contract at the end of this month.

“We told him, ‘If you want to play in the Champions League, it’s OK for us’,” Watzke told Sport1.

“The quarter-finals of the Champions League is a hell of a level of football.

“If he wishes, we will have to negotiate the details with Paris. He is still thinking and we will try to resolve this matter with Paris.”

PSG beat Dortmund 3-2 on aggregate in the last 16 to reach the quarter-finals before the coronavirus lockdown, with the Champions League set to be concluded with a ‘final eight’ tournament in Lisbon in August.

The Ligue 1 champions also have French Cup and French League Cup finals to play at the end of July.

Meunier originally opted not to extend his PSG contract by a few weeks in order to join Dortmund, who finished a distant second in the Bundesliga this term behind Bayern Munich.

Related Stories
Late own goal sees Sevilla stutter in Champions League chase 16.6.2020
Key UEFA meeting to decide on way forward for suspended Champions League 16.6.2020
Aside from Capitec unbundling, what is PSG scheming? 15.6.2020


 

COSAFA TV


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business Insight Zimbabwe: On the edge again?

Infection Updates Saturday’s Covid-19 cases surge to record 7,210

Covid-19 775 schools hit by Covid-19 across SA

Covid-19 Surge in Covid-19 cases expected, says Gauteng health dept

Courts AfriForum sue Lesufi for defamation over ‘assassination’ claims


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

 

 

 

Phakaaathi

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 