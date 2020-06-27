Seven more sports get the green light

Another seven codes have been cleared to resume activities, government has confirmed, as South African sport prepares for a return to action.

Following the announcement earlier in the week that professional football teams had been approved to begin training, the sports ministry confirmed at the weekend that additional codes had also been given the green light.

These included cricket, swimming, tennis, canoeing, angling, gymnastics and climbing.

“These sport bodies have submitted their plans, indicating their state of readiness and their commitment to adhere to stringent health protocols that they will implement in accordance with the prescribed regulations and directions,” the department of sport, arts and culture

said in a statement.

While mass participation events were still suspended, professional contact sports had been cleared to resume training earlier this month, provided their health and safety plans were approved.

Professional non-contact sports which had been approved would be allowed to resume competition.

“We wish to humbly appeal to the rest of the sport sector to exercise patience and tolerance as we continue with the task of processing their plans,” the department said.

