South African Sport 27.6.2020 12:02 pm

Seven more sports get the green light

Wesley Botton
Seven more sports get the green light

Empty stadiums could soon see a return to action. Picture: iStock

Cricket, swimming, tennis, canoeing, gymnastics, angling and climbing have received approval from government to resume activities.

Another seven codes have been cleared to resume activities, government has confirmed, as South African sport prepares for a return to action.
Following the announcement earlier in the week that professional football teams had been approved to begin training, the sports ministry confirmed at the weekend that additional codes had also been given the green light.
These included cricket, swimming, tennis, canoeing, angling, gymnastics and climbing.
“These sport bodies have submitted their plans, indicating their state of readiness and their commitment to adhere to stringent health protocols that they will implement in accordance with the prescribed regulations and directions,” the department of sport, arts and culture
said in a statement.
While mass participation events were still suspended, professional contact sports had been cleared to resume training earlier this month, provided their health and safety plans were approved.
Professional non-contact sports which had been approved would be allowed to resume competition.
“We wish to humbly appeal to the rest of the sport sector to exercise patience and tolerance as we continue with the task of processing their plans,” the department said.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Parliament No weapons or military hardware exported from SA to Libya – Mthembu

Government Here are the relaxed lockdown rules, as from Monday

Covid-19 Go on hunger strike, prisoners told over lockdown conditions

State Capture State capture inquiry to resume hearings on Monday

Government Govt welcomes judgments on cigarette ban, NCCC


 

 

 

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition