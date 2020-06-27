Sport 27.6.2020 09:33 am

Super League to return on August 2

AFP
Super League to return on August 2

A statue of Brian Bevan, an Australian-born player, at the home ground of rugby league side Warrington Wolves. AFP/File/Oli SCARFF

The Super League season will resume with three fixtures on August 2, officials announced Friday.

The restart of English rugby league’s elite club competition will see Hull Kingston Rovers play Toronto Wolfpack, St Helens face Catalans Dragons and a Yorkshire derby between Huddersfield and Leeds.

All three matches will take place at a single behind closed doors venue in a bid to guard against the coronavirus, which brought the current campaign to a halt in March.

Super League chiefs have decided the revised season will have 15 rounds of matches followed by top-four semi-final play-offs, with the winners contesting the Grand Final near the end of November.

“At the moment, and until (UK) government directives change, Betfred Super League fixtures will take place behind closed doors at a small number of neutral venues that meet the stringent guidance from both government and the game’s clinical advisory group,” said a statement.

A further complication is that Toronto are based in Canada and the Dragons in France, with Friday’s statement saying the league were “closely monitoring government directives” in both countries.


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 You can gamble (soon) but you can’t take a walk in the park

Covid-19 SA citizens stranded in US can’t afford SAA’s repatriation flights

Health Gym companies fighting to be fit to re-open

Courts Magashule’s ex-bodyguard back in court in October over stolen Pierneef painting

Courts No evidence of wrongdoing in Jimmy death in flaming Ford Kuga – inquest


 

 

 

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition