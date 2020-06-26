Sport 26.6.2020 03:00 pm

Ivanisevic positive for coronavirus, days after Djokovic event

AFP
Ivanisevic positive for coronavirus, days after Djokovic event

Goran Ivanisevic was the director of Novak Djokovic's Adria Tour event that has led to a rash of coronavirus infections. AFP/File/GLYN KIRK

Croatia’s former Wimbledon champion Goran Ivanisevic said Friday he has tested positive for coronavirus just days after attending an exhibition tournament organised by world number one Novak Djokovic, whom he coaches.

“Unfortunately … I have just found out that I tested positive to Covid-19,” Ivanisevic said on Instagram.

“I feel good and I don’t have any symptoms,” the 48-year-old Croat said and asked everyone who has been in close contact with him to take good care of themselves and their loved ones.

“I will continue to self-isolate,” said Ivanisevic, adding that he had tested negative twice in the past 10 days.

Ivanisevic is part of world number one Djokovic’s coaching team and was the director of the now-abandoned Adria Tour which led to several top players becoming infected with coronavirus.

Djokovic, Grigor Dimitrov, Borna Coric and Viktor Troicki all tested positive after taking part in the second leg of the event held in Zadar, on Croatia’s Adriatic coast, last Sunday.

Players had embraced across the net, played basketball and even danced in a nightclub the week in the first leg played in Belgrade.

Djokovic was widely criticised for hosting the charity tournament.

On Tuesday he issued an unstinting apology for the now-cancelled Adria Tour, where social distancing was minimal and matches were played in front of thousands of fans.

The 33-year-old Serbian has said he is “so deeply sorry” that the tournament “caused harm”.

His wife Jelena has also tested positive after the couple travelled back from Croatia to Belgrade to be tested.

Ivanisevic strongly defended Djokovic after the tournament.

“Everyone is so smart now and many attack Novak, it is rather popular,” he told local media this week.

The Croat argued Djokovic “tried to make something big, something with a charitable character after we were all locked up for three months”.

Manchester United’s Serbian player Nemanja Matic also defended Djokovic, saying in an open letter on Thursday the world number one was the “cat” who will chase away the “mice”.

Related Stories
Djokovic, his wife test negative for coronavirus 2.7.2020
Djokovic slammed over coronavirus ‘horror show’ 24.6.2020
‘This takes the cake’: Kyrgios hits out at Djokovic ‘stupidity’ 24.6.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

General WATCH: Naked man gets dragged out of his shack by CT officers

Entertainment Pheko’s life and legacy remembered by friends and musicians alike

Covid-19 Ramaphosa hosts virtual ‘imbizo’ on coronavirus

General Justice Project SA joins call for all licenses to stay valid

Society Believe it or not, Afrikaans is black


 

 

 

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition