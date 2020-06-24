Sport 24.6.2020 01:34 pm

Crusaders captain Scott Barrett out for season with toe injury

AFP
Crusaders captain Scott Barrett out for season with toe injury

Crusaders skipper Scott Barrett has been ruled out for the rest of New Zealand's domestic season through injury. AFP/File/Anne-Christine POUJOULAT

Canterbury Crusaders captain Scott Barrett has been ruled out of the rest of New Zealand’s domestic Super Rugby season with a toe injury that requires surgery, the team said on Wednesday.

The All Blacks lock suffered a “significant injury to the structures supporting his big toe” in a training game earlier this month, the Crusaders said.

“Scott will miss the remainder of the Super Rugby Aotearoa competition to undergo surgery and allow sufficient time to recover,” a statement said, adding that his return date was uncertain.

All Blacks hooker Codie Taylor will take over as Crusaders captain, while Alex Ainley has joined the squad as injury cover.

The Crusaders are the dominant side in Super Rugby, winning the last three editions, and they beat the Wellington Hurricanes 39-25 in their Super Rugby Aotearoa debut last week.

Barrett, 26, brother of fellow All Blacks Beauden and Jordie, sat out that game with his injury.

Super Rugby Aotearoa is a temporary, New Zealand-only replacement for the wider Super Rugby competition, which is suspended because of the coronavirus.

Related Stories
Clinical Crusaders cane Wellington in five-try Super Rugby romp 21.6.2020
Is international rugby seeing red more often? 13.8.2019
Hat-trick helps Crusaders maintain pressure 6.5.2016


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Motoring News On the fiery pursuit of Guinness glory

Covid-19 People are lockdown-weary and getting reckless, professor says

Education Education dept gazettes new directions for 2020 matric exams

Society Satanic Church founder was a sangoma before finding his ‘inner Satanic nature’

Breaking News SA unemployment rate jumps to record highs (before virus hit)


 

 

 

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition