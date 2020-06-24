 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Rassie backed to protect Boks

Rugby 1 hour ago

Warren Whiteley is confident Rassie Erasmus will ensure the Springboks are not put at risk by returning to the field before they are ready.

Rudolph Jacobs
24 Jun 2020
09:25:51 AM
PREMIUM!
Rassie backed to protect Boks

National director of rugby Rassie Erasmus. Picture: Gallo Images

National director of rugby Rassie Erasmus won’t allow any Springbok team to enter a competition undercooked, former Bok eighthman Warren Whiteley insists. There were strong indications, it recently emerged, that the Rugby Championship might be held in a single hub in Sydney in September or October. There were fears, however, that the Bok squad might be underdone because the Super Rugby Aotearoa series in New Zealand was already in its third week, while a local competition might kick off only in August. “I just don’t think Rassie will let the Boks play in a competition where they are compromised, having...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM

Related Stories
Hard work paid off for ’95 Boks 22.6.2020
Bok icon Mark Andrews recalls his most frustrating defeat 20.6.2020
Habana highlights pros and cons, as SA rugby looks north 3.6.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Motoring News On the fiery pursuit of Guinness glory

Covid-19 People are lockdown-weary and getting reckless, professor says

Education Education dept gazettes new directions for 2020 matric exams

Society Satanic Church founder was a sangoma before finding his ‘inner Satanic nature’

Breaking News SA unemployment rate jumps to record highs (before virus hit)


 

 

 

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.