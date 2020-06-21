No sport yet, as 3TCricket is postponed

Cricket South Africa has postponed the Solidarity Cup, the first cricket match set to be played since the nation was locked down by the coronavirus pandemic.

The 3TCricket match, expected to feature three teams of eight competing at the same time, was scheduled for June 27.

It was due to be the first top-flight sports event to be held in SA since non-contact codes were given provisional clearance after the country moved to level three national lockdown regulations.

In a statement at the weekend, however, CSA said the operations team and various event partners had determined that “more work is needed” before the match could take place.

This despite CSA director of cricket Graeme Smith telling reporters earlier in the week that the match would go ahead as planned.

“We’ve done extensive work and presented our plans, from hotels, to grounds, to zoning. Everything has been handled. We’ve been cleared to host the event,” Smith said.

A new date for the game, which was expected to include most of the country’s top limited overs players, would be set at a later stage.

