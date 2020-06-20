Henricho Bruintjies eager to get back to his best

Though he has had to wear the bridesmaid tag for much of his career,

powerhouse sprinter Henricho Bruintjies remains motivated to shine in track and field’s blue riband 100m event.

In July 2015, Bruintjies smashed through the 10-second barrier, clocking 9.97 at a meeting in Switzerland to break the South African record, but he had since given up the title of ‘SA’s fastest man’ to

former training partner Akani Simbine.

And while Bruintjies also produced a superb performance to grab the silver medal at the 2018 Commonwealth Games, he again had to settle for the runner-up spot behind his compatriot.

Bruintjies, however, had firmly established himself as one of the country’s top sprinters in recent years, and he had become a key member of the national 4x100m relay squad which was targeting a medal at next year’s Tokyo Olympics.

Aiming for individual and team success when competitive sport resumed,

Bruintjies said this week he would be looking for consistency in the build-up to the Games.

“My aim will be to run 10.0 nearly every time I race,” he told TuksSport.

“If I can do that I know it is only going to be a matter of time before the big breakthrough race happens.”

Locked down by the coronavirus pandemic, Bruintjies said he was in the

process of launching a sideline career.

Known for his physique, sometimes sharing images and videos of himself

while training on social media, the 26-year-old speedster hoped to assist others in improving their own fitness levels.

Aware that his top-flight career as an athlete was finite, Bruintjies said his latest venture was likely to dominate his long-term focus.

“I decided to qualify myself as a fitness instructor and I am currently doing an online course,” he said.

“My aim is to guide people to achieve the physique they have always dreamt about, or simply to be fit or even lose weight.”

