Hazard taken off, ice strapped to right ankle

Hazard was playing for the first time since February after undergoing surgery on that same ankle in March.

Madrid led Eibar 3-1 when the Belgian went off and he was involved in all three goals. But sitting in the stands, Hazard had ice around his right foot.

The 29-year-old has endured a miserable opening season in Spain, making only 16 appearances and scoring one goal.

He injured his thigh the day before Madrid’s first match of the campaign and then suffered his first fracture in his right foot in November.

Hazard returned in February but only made two appearances before having to go off against Levante with another foot problem.