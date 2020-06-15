Sport 15.6.2020 09:42 am

Marcelo takes knee after scoring for Real Madrid

AFP
Marcelo takes knee after scoring for Real Madrid

Real Madrid's Brazilian defender Marcelo knelt on the field to celebrate his goal against Eibar on Sunday.. AFP/PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU

Real Madrid defender Marcelo took the knee after scoring against Eibar on Sunday, in an apparent show of support for the Black Lives Matter movement.

After scoring Madrid’s third goal towards the end of the first half, Marcelo dropped down onto his left knee and raised a clenched right fist in the air.

The gesture has come to represent solidarity with anti-racism protests, particularly in the United States.

