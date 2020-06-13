Bulls, Montpellier secure Bok signatures

It has been a busy week for some of South Africa’s top rugby players, with movement at home and abroad as teams start preparing for a return to play.

Springbok wing Cornal Hendricks signed a new deal to stay at Loftus, the Bulls confirmed on Friday, ending speculation that the 32-year-old player could leave Pretoria.

“Cornal offers the full package and is the epitome of what a world class wing should be,” said Bulls director of rugby Jake White.

“He has an amazing work rate and is one of the best finishers in the country. His approach and attitude to the game, his team and life in general is an example for anybody.

“We are proud to have him pledge the next part of his rugby journey with us.”

Hendricks spent more than three years in the rugby wilderness between 2016 and 2019.

After leaving the Cheetahs to join the Stormers, he never played a single game for the Western Cape side, and a heart condition drove plenty other potential suitors away.

“We are proud to have him pledge the next part of his rugby journey with us,” White said.

Meanwhile, the Bulls also revealed that Springbok loose forward Nizaam Carr would join the union.

Carr, who previously played for the Stormers and English side Wasps, would link up with the Bulls squad as soon as the Covid-19 pandemic travel restrictions were relaxed.

“Nizaam needs little introduction and I’m happy that he has decided to continue his career with the Vodacom Bulls,” White said.

“His ability to perform under pressure will only benefit the franchise while his experience will be used to mentor the younger loose forwards in the squad as well. He has done well in England and it is great to have his talent back on South African soil again.”

Elsewhere, French club Montpellier confirmed the signing of Springbok scrumhalf Cobus Reinach .

Reinach joined the side from English outfit Northampton Saints on a three-year deal. At Montpellier, the 30-year-old former Sharks player was set to join fellow South Africans Handre Pollard, Bismarck du Plessis, Paul Willemse, Jan Serfontein, Johan Goosen and Jacques du Plessis.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.