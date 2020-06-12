Cricket 12.6.2020 02:10 pm

Thabang Moroe still suspended, CSA confirms

Suspended Cricket SA chief executive Thabang Moroe. Picture: Gallo Images

Cricket South Africa insists the investigation into Thabang Moroe remains “a matter of utmost concern”.

The Cricket South Africa (CSA) board has confirmed that Thabang Moroe remains suspended as the organisation’s CEO.

Moroe was suspended with full pay in December, following allegations of misconduct.

At the time of his suspension, the federation’s board said it ideally wanted the matter finalised within six months, but the situation was seemingly unresolved.

Earlier this week, the situation was further complicated when Moroe arrived for work at CSA’s Johannesburg headquarters.

Moroe’s lawyer, Michael Motsoeneng Bill, believed it was a case of business as usual for Moroe and that he would be resuming his duties.

“The suspension has run its course. In relation to the suspension, we are happy that we’re back to work. The six months has lapsed,” he said.

According to a statement on Friday, however, CSA was standing firm and remained committed to concluding its investigations into Moroe before any decisions on his future were taken.

“The letter of suspension issued to the chief executive officer explicitly stated that he was suspended until the conclusion of the independent forensic investigation,” CSA said.

“This investigation is not yet complete and therefore the chief executive officer remains suspended and any assertion that his suspension was for a predetermined period is without basis. “The forensic investigators have indicated that their report is imminent.”

The CSA executive insisted the investigation remained “a matter of utmost concern”.

“The board is confident that the investigation is coming to a head and there will be more clarity and certainty provided before the end of June.”

