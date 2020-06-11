 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Officials aiming to relaunch domestic cricket later this month

Cricket 3 weeks ago

Though no spectators will be allowed, Cricket SA hopes the sport will resume with a new format featuring three teams at the end of June.

Ken Borland
11 Jun 2020
08:11:03 AM
PREMIUM!
Officials aiming to relaunch domestic cricket later this month

Cricket SA chief executive Jacques Faul, seen here at Newlands cricket ground in Cape Town, is confident the sport will resume on June 27. Picture: Gallo Images

Only government approval stands in the way of cricket resuming at the end of the month, and Cricket South Africa is optimistic it will get the go-ahead for a return to action on June 27. At first only the Proteas would be cleared to play, the federation confirmed, but all the country’s top cricketers were set to be involved in a made-for-TV match at SuperSport Park in Centurion on the last Saturday of June. With no spectators allowed, a different format featuring three different teams would be trialled and televised live by SuperSport. “Government has to gazette the level three...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM

Related Stories
Steyn missing as CSA announces national squad 1.7.2020
New date announced for 3TCricket clash 1.7.2020
Cricket back on track for a return to play 30.6.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Multimedia PICS: World’s first gold-plated hotel opens

General WATCH: Naked man gets dragged out of his shack by CT officers

Entertainment Pheko’s life and legacy remembered by friends and musicians alike

Covid-19 Ramaphosa hosts virtual ‘imbizo’ on coronavirus

General Justice Project SA joins call for all licenses to stay valid


 

 

 

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.