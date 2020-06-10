Sport 10.6.2020 09:43 pm

Cricket chiefs still planning for 2020 T20 World Cup in Australia

AFP
Cricket chiefs still planning for 2020 T20 World Cup in Australia

West Indies won the 2016 World Twenty20 in India. AFP/File/Dibyangshu SARKAR

The International Cricket Council said on Wednesday it was still planning for the Twenty20 World Cup to take place in Australia this year but reiterated that contingency arrangements were being considered.

The tournament is scheduled to take place from October 18 to November 15 but is under threat due to coronavirus-related travel restrictions.

“The International Cricket Council board today agreed to continue exploring a number of contingency plans regarding the future of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2020 and the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2021 (in New Zealand) until next month whilst planning for delivery of the events in the scheduled window is ongoing,” the ICC said in a statement.

The ICC said it was assessing and evaluating the rapidly changing public health situation caused by COVID-19.

ICC chief executive Manu Sawhney added: “The situation surrounding the global pandemic is evolving rapidly and we want to give ourselves the best possible opportunity to make the right decision for the whole sport.

“The health and well-being of everyone involved is our priority and other considerations fall out from that.

“We will only get one chance to make this decision and it needs to be the right one and as such we will continue to consult with our members, broadcasters, partners, governments and players and to ensure that we make a well-informed decision.”

Related Stories
Cricket chiefs allow virus substitutions in Tests 10.6.2020
Cummins backs IPL to replace a delayed World Cup 27.5.2020
Cricket South Africa refuses to back Smith’s support of Ganguly 22.5.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 New coronavirus may have emerged in August 2019 – study

Protests SA should brace for social unrest in coming months, study finds

Politics EFF to approach courts over rules for National Assembly virtual meetings

Business News We repeat: sale of liquor won’t be banned this week – beer association

General 23-year old South African woman’s Oman prison nightmare over


 

 

 

today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition