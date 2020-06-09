Golf warned after estates break government restrictions

GolfRSA has confirmed it has received an official reprimand from the department of sport, arts and culture after “certain golf estates and facilities opened up” under level three of the national lockdown regulations.

While professional non-contact sport (including golf) was permitted after the nation moved to level three last week, no recreational or amateur sport was allowed.

According to GolfRSA, the actions by the unnamed estates had potentially put the reopening of the entire golf industry at risk, with the national federation still in discussions with government in an attempt to find a way forward.

GolfRSA said it did not condone the opening of any golf facilities until it got the green light from government.

“The behaviour of a small minority of golf clubs and golfers over the past few days is a direct threat to the reopening of the golf industry, undoing the good work done by the delegation of golf over this period,” the federation said in a statement.

“GolfRSA does not condone the opening of any golf facilities before the department gazettes the official regulations and we sincerely hope these actions have not put the reopening of the golf industry at risk.

“We have yet to make an official statement in terms of an actual date for golf’s return and we request that golfers treat any communication from outside agencies with caution, as there are many misleading communications from clubs, as well as posts doing the rounds on social media.

“GolfRSA and the SA golfing bodies urgently appeal to all golf facilities in South Africa not to jeopardise Golf’s positive position.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.